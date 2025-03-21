Atlantic Shores says Trump's order should not apply to the final permit issued by the EPA under former President Biden

EPA pulls permit for New Jersey offshore wind project following Trump order

The Environmental Protection Agency withdrew a permit for an offshore wind project along the New Jersey coast.

The decision impacting Atlantic Shores' permit follows President Trump's order to pause such projects.

However, Atlantic Shores is not giving up.

It says Trump's order should not apply to what it says is the final permit issued by the EPA under former President Biden in September.

