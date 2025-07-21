Erie's main reason was 'The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea.'

Erie Seawolves minor league team gets temporary rebrand thanks to late night host John Oliver

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania got a temporary new look this weekend thanks to late night host John Oliver.

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania got a temporary new look this weekend thanks to late night host John Oliver.

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania got a temporary new look this weekend thanks to late night host John Oliver.

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania got a temporary new look this weekend thanks to late night host John Oliver.

ERIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania got a temporary new look this weekend thanks to late night host John Oliver.

Oliver teamed up with the Erie Seawolves as they temporarily rebranded themselves the "Erie Moon Mammoths."

A record crowd of more than 7,000 people showed up at UPMC Park to see the new uniforms and mascot named Fuzz the woolly mammoth.

Back in May, Oliver wanted to highlight minor league baseball and invited teams to send in proposals on why they should get rebranded.

Erie's main reason was, "The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea."

