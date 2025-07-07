From Princess Tiana to frontline heroes, Essence Festival showcases Black excellence and resilience

Essence Festival spotlights Disney, Hulu, and Nat Geo in New Orleans

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

NEW ORLEANS -- The Essence Festival of Culture lights up New Orleans with a vibrant celebration of Black culture, community, and music at its core.

Right in the middle of the action, the Walt Disney Company set up a lively booth filled with giveaways, photo opportunities, and plenty to see and do.

Since New Orleans is famously the hometown of Disney's Princess Tiana, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks unveiled a new traveling exhibit called "Tiana's Joyful Celebration."

The exhibit promises a magical experience where children can help Tiana and her critter friends throw a parade and sing with Mama Odie.

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

The "ABC Stars on the Frontlines" panel featured stars from "9-1-1," "Will Trent," "High Potential" and "Reasonable Doubt."

"9-1-1" actress Aisha Hinds reflects on her role, saying, "I know people personally who are on the front lines, and to represent them in a way that shows their fullness is special and needed."

Fans also got an exclusive sneak peek of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" season 3 when stars from the show took the stage.

Actor McKinley Freeman said, "I think fans of this show will be very excited and very fulfilled with how this season goes."

Adding to the festival's powerful storytelling, Nat Geo is marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with the docuseries "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time."

Essence Festival in New Orleans celebrates Black culture, music, Disney's Tiana exhibit, Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" and "Nat Geo's Katrina doc.

Premiering July 27 on Nat Geo, the series offers a timely and important look back at the storm that forever changed the city.

Director Traci Curry explained why sharing this story matters so much.

"We need to tell the story that allows the people of this city that experienced Katrina and lived it to be centered in the story and to be experts of their own experience," she said.

The Essence Festival captures the true spirit of New Orleans, showcasing the strength, resilience, and joy of the community it honors.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, National Geographic and this ABC station.