Exclusive: Wife of fallen Philadelphia police sergeant remembers his 'heart of gold'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who had been hospitalized since being shot during a traffic stop back in June died last month after a long fight for his life.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Jaime Roman, who served in the 25th District, was a beloved member of his community.

While many mourned the young officer, his loss is felt most deeply by his family.

"The world lost a good man. He has a heart of gold," said Jazmin Hernandez. "It hurts me because I know I'm never going to find someone like Jaime again."

Hernandez met Roman, her soulmate, back in 2017 when they prepared for the police academy.

Ofc. Jaime Roman

"I didn't get the job, but I got Jaime. I love saying that," said Hernandez.

They got married in 2019 and eventually had their now 4-year-old son, Jaime Jr.

"Jaime was a wonderful man. He was a hard worker. He was funny. He was a dedicated family man," said Hernandez. "Despite his crazy work schedule, his main job was to be a good husband and father, and that he was."

Hernandez said Roman always dreamed of becoming a police officer, and it was an honor for him to protect and serve in Kensington.

"That's where he was raised. He went to high school and middle school and that's where he lived most of his life, and he just wanted to give back," said Hernandez. "He wanted the community to be better."

While conducting a traffic stop in Kensington on June 22, Roman was shot. He fought to live while in the hospital.

Timeline released in Philadelphia police officer shooting, barricade and suspect's arrest

"I thought he was going to get better," said Hernandez, who went to the hospital every day. "The two and a half months in the hospital, he did recover from a lot of things and then go back. It was like two steps forward, 10 steps backward."

Sadly, Roman passed away on September 10 at just 31 years old.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant during his funeral, received numerous awards, and his badge number was retired.

"It's been very hard," said Hernandez. "Everything just went black for me. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I could only think about my son. That's his best friend."

While Hernandez grieves, it's her son who keeps her going.

"He cries himself to sleep at night," said Hernandez. "I tell him the truth, 'Dad's in Heaven with God. Dad's an angel.'"

Hernandez said her son finds solace in his father's voice through a bear that plays the recording of when Roman was sworn in as an officer.

Hernandez also reads her son a book called "Daddy Visits from Heaven" to help him understand.

"'You see Daddy and God watching them. That's how Daddy and God watch you,'" she read.

Additionally, she says Roman is also watching over his brothers and sisters in blue.

"Jamie loved you all. Continue to stand up for one another, and just know everyone loves you guys," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she's proud of her heroic husband who is also a father, son, and brother who sacrificed his life for the community he so deeply loved.

"I will do everything and anything I can to make sure everyone remembers him," said Hernandez. "Me, your brothers and sisters in blue will make sure we do everything in our power to make sure you get justice."

Roman will be recognized at the "Run for Blue" event on October 20.

The F.O.P. Lodge 5 is also holding a "Beef and Beer" fundraiser on November 4 in honor of Roman.

It will be held at 11630 Caroline Road in Philadelphia.