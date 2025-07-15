Expert offers insurance advice in the wake of flash flood scares

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flash flood warnings on Monday in parts of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have many homeowners thinking about the worst-case scenario.

That's when they call people like Joel Nuñez, an insurance agent at AAA's South Philadelphia office.

He says, oftentimes, people assume their homeowners' insurance will cover them in a flood.

"You have to have flood insurance in order to be covered in a flood situation, and a flood situation is defined as water that comes into your home through the ground," said Nuñez.

Our 6abc data team found that more than 121,403 properties in Philadelphia are at major, severe or extreme risk of flooding over the next 30 years.

Nearly 98% of them are not covered by FEMA flood insurance, meaning they need to get their own flood insurance.

Nuñez says people who do get a policy should document before there's any damage.

"I always tell people, 'Hey, if you have the time, walk around your home with your cell phone and take a video of your home,'" he said.

He also advises policyholders to think early about documentation.

"If you have receipts available, try to keep them outside your home... that way if something happens to your house, those receipts are still available," said Nuñez.

Those receipts will come in handy if a claim needs to be filed.

"The more pictures you have, the better. The more receipts you can find, the better," said Nuñez.

Insurance experts also advise against starting repairs before talking to an adjuster.

"If you've taken that stuff out, the insurance company can't see it and assess it and know what you had in there. It makes it very difficult to settle that claim," said Nuñez.

The recent flood also impacted cars. Nuñez says comprehensive insurance helps cover that cost, but anyone whose car has gone through a flood should also see a mechanic.

"What you want to do is have a professional mechanic assess your vehicle, make sure it's road-worthy," he said.

Insurance experts also say if you do ever find yourself having to assess damage, be careful because flood waters can contain contaminants.