Families pack Ocean City, New Jersey for final shore day of long holiday weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- People were milking the last hours of sunshine at the shore as the Memorial Day weekend came to an end.

In Ocean City, families lined the boardwalk for their favorite treats and attractions.

"I got the Manco & Manco, that's some good stuff right there," said Abel Cortes from Vineland, New Jersey. "It's been just a nice day for ourselves, relaxing and ending the weekend."

Visitors say they came not only for the food but also for the nostalgia.

"Every year on Memorial Day we come down to Ocean City to enjoy the Boardwalk, and if the day is warm, we get in the water," said Eileen Clark of Williamstown, New Jersey.

It was a great day at the shore Monday to wrap up Memorial Day Weekend 2025.

In Ocean City, beach season also means the kick-off to summer tourism.

Shaina Faith, a returning Boardwalk musician, says she is excited for what this year has in store.

"It's been fantastic. A lot of people. A lot of good energy, too. I stay for like three hours a day," said Faith.

While many say Monday wasn't the preferred 80-degree temperature, it was the perfect start to the scenic summer.

"It was pretty good. Nice and quiet and relaxing. I love it," said Evelyn Cortes of Vineland, New Jersey.