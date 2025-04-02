18 -year old Calvin 'CJ' Dickey Jr. was a freshman player from Florida

Lawsuit filed against Bucknell University after player collapses, dies at football practice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parents of a Bucknell University football player who died after collapsing on the field last summer have filed a lawsuit against the school.

Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr., 18, was a freshman player from Florida.

Last July, he collapsed during a team workout due to sickle-cell related rhabdomyolysis.

He died two days later.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Center City Philadelphia.

The Dickey family is demanding answers as to what happened on the field leading up to his collapse.

According to the lawsuit, the athletics department was previously notified of Dickey's condition.

The University has declined to comment on the lawsuit but says it will continue to focus on the health and safety of all students.

