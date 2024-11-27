Levittown family returns home for Thanksgiving after devastating fire

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- After a fire ripped through their home, a Bucks County family has a lot to be grateful for this year.

Alyssa Kapusta says her family was sound asleep one night in April of 2023 when a spark from an electrical meter on the side of their Levittown house caught on fire.

Their dog started barking when he smelled smoke and woke the family.

"My daughter was 9 months old and my other daughter was 4," Kapusta says, "we had to hurry up and run and get everyone out real quick."

Kapusta says after they lost everything in the fire, a contractor they hired stole $200,000 and never rebuilt their house.

Mike Lees and his team at Paul Davis Restoration stepped in to help. Their goal was to get the Kapustas back in their home in time for the holidays.

"They were playing games with her and her little ones," Lees says. "She kept asking for me to get involved to get her back home."

As for what homeowners should do in a similar situation, Lees says it's important to do your research! Don't rush. Take time to find a reputable contractor to rebuild your home before signing a contract.

"I'm extremely grateful," Kapusta says, "It's been almost two years, so it's been a lot. To walk in and see it like this, it's amazing."