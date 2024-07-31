Family-owned, beloved Ukrainian bakery in Chester closing after 70 years

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A staple in the Chester community is saying farewell this week.

Kyj's Bakery, a beloved restaurant rooted in a family's Ukrainian heritage, is closing after 70 years. It's a place people say has everyone's favorites.

"It's the best," said Rose Harper from Upper Chichester, talking about the bakery's famous strawberry shortcake.

"There's no comparison to this strawberry shortcake," she said.

Rashedah Doss has been responsible for more than a few of those famous shortcakes, as she's worked in the bakery for decades.

"I started here when I was 18 years old," she said as she effortlessly created flowers out of icing. "It's the only job I ever had."

The area where she and other bakers were working is adjacent to another room with wood paneling that Myron Kyj remembers vividly.

"This used to be the living room," he said of the space which is just outside the bakery's storefront.

Myron's parents opened the business in 1954. The building doubled as their home.

His parents were immigrants from Ukraine.

"We came to the United States in 1949," Myron said.

He also noted that his father, Vasyl Kyj, worked as a welder before the family opened their bakery which quickly grew in popularity.

"I spent nearly 30 years teaching at Widener," said Myron. "Nobody talks about the famous professor there but if they see my surname, they say, 'Oh you must be the baker's kid!'"

With multiple locations, they became "the place" for all things sweet and savory, including their pierogies.

"You can go to the store and get Mrs. T's pierogies but they're not pierogies," said Jim Schaefer as he hand-made pierogies alongside his coworkers.

Schaefer said that he's lovingly dubbed the group "The Pierogi Crew."

With flavors that range from potato to cheese, jalapeño, and even cheesesteak, Schaefer has become an expert at making them.

"I've been here since 1988," he said with a smile. " I started when I was 2 years old."

With children and grandchildren who are pursuing other passions, there's no one left to run the business. That was part of the decision to close the bakery, which is now run by Myron's brother-in-law.

There's been lots of business since word got out that they were closing.

"This morning, the line was around the corner," said Terrica Grantham, who is part of The Pierogi Crew.

Customers poured in on Tuesday to get one last taste of their favorites.

"My favorite is the all-butter pound cake. I come here every Easter, every Christmas, every birthday," said Felicia Zimmer from Upper Chichester.

It's a fond farewell as a bakery that's become part of the community bids a bittersweet goodbye.

"For the entire family, what can I say? We're touched, we're grateful. Thank you, and love you," said Myron.

The Kyj's in Chester will close on Saturday. The one in Brookhaven will close on Sunday.