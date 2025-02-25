Family prays for answers after man shot to death inside car in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It has been nearly two weeks since a gunman was seen on surveillance video walking up and killing a man in his car outside of his home in Norristown, Pa.

The family tells Action News they've been praying the Rosary every night since Cesar Flores-Diaz was shot and killed. They're hoping police will find who did this.

"It's tradition to do in honor of the fallen person. It's a way for us to say a farewell to him and to have a peaceful rest," explained Cesar's cousin, Michael Bastida.

They pray nightly where he was shot and killed - right outside of his home.

He leaves behind a wife, his six-year-old son, and his brother, Javier Flores.

Javier said Cesar was a great brother to him, and an incredible father to his son and his goal was to have a better life for his family.

Now, his is family is searching for answers.

"If anybody has any recollection or any footage of a suspicious person near that could possibly help. Smallest detail, clothes, what he was wearing," said Bastida.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office released an image asking for the public's help, making note of a unique blue backpack and the suspect's distinct walk.

"It's a terrible thing his life was taken at a young age for no reason," Bastida said. "He wasn't troublesome."