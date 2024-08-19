'Fargo' stars Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris talk Emmy nominations

Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris and Noah Hawley talk about "Fargo's" 15 Emmy nominations. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris and Noah Hawley talk about "Fargo's" 15 Emmy nominations. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris and Noah Hawley talk about "Fargo's" 15 Emmy nominations. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris and Noah Hawley talk about "Fargo's" 15 Emmy nominations. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

We could be hearing "And the Emmy goes to...Fargo" a lot on Emmys night. The limited series is nominated for 15 awards, including Limited or Anthology series, directing, writing, casting and acting nods for Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and first time nominee Lamorne Morris.

"I'm super excited about it," Morris told On The Red Carpet. "It's just, you know, a testament to all the hard work that I put in and that the rest of the cast and crew put into what they do."

Hamm has been here before, most notably for his performance as Don Draper in "Mad Men." He said this role and this show have been something special.

"It's a good story, you know," Hamm said. "'Fargo' at its essence is a fable. That's the fun of it, you know, that's the fun of the storytelling of the show. So, to get to play a character like that in the story that we told was a wonderful opportunity."

"Fargo" is up for several technical awards as well, including production design, cinematography, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing, music composition and music supervision.

Creator and writer Noah Hawley says the accolades are nice, but it's important to him to tell the right stories.

"It's very gratifying. I mean, here we are doing the fifth season and the only way I wanted to do it was if people would think this is the best one yet," Hawley explained. "I still think there's something vital to say about America and community and how people treat each other."

"Fargo" has won six Emmys over the years, we'll see if it can add to that count when the 76th Primetime Emmys are handed out September 15 on ABC.

You can watch all five seasons of "Fargo" on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, FX and this ABC station.

