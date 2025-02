Some Fashion Nova customers getting part of $2.4M in refunds; retailer accused of hiding bad reviews

Fashion Nova is accused of blocking negative reviews of its products from being posted on its website. Now, the fast-fashion retailer will have to shell out $2.4 million in refunds as part of a settlement.

LOS ANGELES -- Some Fashion Nova customers are set to receive a portion of $2.4 million in refunds.

The Federal Trade Commission says it's all part of a settlement accusing the retailer of engaging in so-called "deceptive review practices."

The FTC alleges that Fashion Nova blocked negative reviews of its products from being posted on its website.

The deadline to file claims has already passed.

The FTC says this is the first case involving efforts to conceal negative customer reviews.