Crews say as they battled the flames, part of the building started to collapse.

1 dead after fire leads to partial building collapse in North Philadelphia

1 dead after fire leads to partial building collapse in North Philadelphia

1 dead after fire leads to partial building collapse in North Philadelphia

1 dead after fire leads to partial building collapse in North Philadelphia

1 dead after fire leads to partial building collapse in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating the cause of a deadly fire at a rowhome in North Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene along the 1600 block of Fontain Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Crews say as they battled the flames, part of the building started to collapse.

After the fire was under control, firefighters found the victim on the second floor of the property.

No injuries or damages were reported in the surrounding homes.