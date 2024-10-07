Father accused of threatening students in Paulsboro High School appears in court

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey father appeared in court on Monday morning, months after police say he entered a high school classroom and threatened two students.
Aaron Thomas entered a not guilty plea today to charges that include simple assault and trespassing.
The incident happened at Paulsboro High School back in March.
A video posted to Instagram appears to show Thomas walk up to a student and demand he apologize to his daughter.
The situation escalated when another adult intervened.
The dispute allegedly centered on photos being shared.
The next court date is set for November.