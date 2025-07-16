24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

FBI executes search warrants in Philadelphia tied to Virginia shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 11:54PM
FBI executes search warrants in Philly tied to Va. shooting
FBI executes search warrants in Philly tied to Va. shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation in Virginia led FBI agents to West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Detectives say an investigation on the 6100 block of Market Street was one of two search warrants executed in the city.

Officials say the investigation started back in April with an altercation and shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to authorities, members of the Wheels of Soul gang were involved in that confrontation.

The incident led federal agents to execute search warrants in Virginia and at two Philadelphia locations.

Nineteen people are facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live