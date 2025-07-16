FBI executes search warrants in Philadelphia tied to Virginia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation in Virginia led FBI agents to West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Detectives say an investigation on the 6100 block of Market Street was one of two search warrants executed in the city.

Officials say the investigation started back in April with an altercation and shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to authorities, members of the Wheels of Soul gang were involved in that confrontation.

The incident led federal agents to execute search warrants in Virginia and at two Philadelphia locations.

Nineteen people are facing charges in connection with the investigation.