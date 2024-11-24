FDA issues recall for tortilla strips from Sugar Foods

A recall has been issued on a popular topping often used in salads.

The recall is for fresh gourmet tortilla strips, Santa Fe style from Sugar Foods.

The FDA issued the recall because batches became contaminated with wheat.

Consumers with a wheat allergy could get a serious reaction if they eat the strips.

They were sent to distribution centers in 22 states.

The company said it has not received reports of people getting sick.

The affected product is: "Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6, Best By Date June 20, 2025."

The FDA said the product was distributed between September 30 and November 11.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, visit the FDA's website.

