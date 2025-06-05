FDA issues warning to not inhale nitorous oxide amid rise in use

Nitrous oxide has become a popular way to get a high among high school and college students.

Nitrous oxide has become a popular way to get a high among high school and college students.

Nitrous oxide has become a popular way to get a high among high school and college students.

Nitrous oxide has become a popular way to get a high among high school and college students.

The FDA is issuing a warning to people not to inhale nitrous oxide -- also known as laughing gas -- in any size canister, tank, or charger for recreational purposes.

It comes just months after an Action News Investigation.

The agency says there has been a rise in the use of nitrous oxide.

It's legal to use as a sedative for dental or medical procedures. However, it's become a popular way to get a high among high school and college students.

RELATED: Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here's what parents should know

In March, Action News brought you the story of Jack Shoenig, a high schooler who died after inhaling nitrous oxide at an off-campus party at Penn State. He was only 17 years old.