Some FEMA operations paused in North Carolina due to reports of 'armed militia' threats

Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims.

Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims.

Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims.

Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Aid to several communities hit by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.

Some FEMA teams helping disaster survivors apply for assistance in rural North Carolina are currently working at secure disaster recovery centers in counties where federal workers are receiving threats, a FEMA spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

"For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery."

On Saturday, FEMA workers had to halt their work in Rutherford County due to reports that National Guard troops saw "armed militia" threatening the workers, according to the Washington Post, which cited an email to federal agencies helping with the response, verified by unnamed federal officials. It's not clear if the threat was credible.

Rutherford County is southeast of the hard-hit Asheville area, and part of the mountainous region that was slammed by deadly flooding and landslides as Helene carved a path of destruction through the Southeast after making landfall in Florida last month. More than 100 people were killed in North Carolina and thousands of others were left grappling with catastrophic damage.

Some FEMA operations were also paused Sunday in Ashe County, near the borders of Tennessee and Virginia, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff B. Phil Howell said on Facebook. This included in-person applications for aid in at least two locations "due to threats occurring in some counties," according to the county's emergency management office. Those locations reopened Monday, the sheriff and emergency management office announced.

Howell urged residents to "stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don't stir the pot."

FEMA continues to assess potential threats to its staff in impacted areas and the agency is coordinating with local officials on the safety of its employees and will make future adjustments as needed, the spokesperson said.

There were more than 1,200 FEMA staff providing support in North Carolina as of Saturday, according to an update from the agency. More than 250 Urban Search and Rescue personnel remained in the field and had rescued or supported more than 3,200 survivors, the update said.

Misinformation 'unlike anything we've seen before'

Misinformation circulating about the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton has hampered response efforts to the storms, CNN previously reported. President Joe Biden requested information last week on the federal government's digital response, including how officials were remediating misinformation, an administration official said.

"The contours of this misinformation are unlike anything we've seen before," a senior Biden administration official told CNN.

FEMA officials have received threats before, but the difference is the magnitude of threats received in the wake of Helene's devastation in North Carolina, the FEMA spokesperson told CNN.

SEE ALSO | Harris calls Trump 'incredibly irresponsible' for spreading misinformation about Helene response

Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims.

Senior US officials have instructed public affairs teams at federal agencies to ramp up social media posts from government accounts with photos that illustrate how federal workers are clearing debris and dispensing aid, a US official familiar with the effort said.

Earlier this month, the public information officer for Rutherford County, Kerry Giles, told CNN that debunking the rumors "did consume resources that could have been more effectively utilized in the recovery efforts." Rutherford and surrounding counties have been posting photos and information about aid efforts to combat the misinformation.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.