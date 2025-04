Fire escape collapses in Philadelphia's Logan section

Thankfully, no one was hurt here when the fire escape came crashing to the ground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire escape collapsed in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened in an alley behind a local business in the 5900 block of Old York Road around 11:20 pm. on Monday.

Fire crews requested the Department of Licenses and Inspections to the scene to inspect the damage.