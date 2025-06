Fire heavily damages apartments in Clarksboro, NJ

CLARKSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- An apartment building in Clarksboro, New Jersey, was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the building along the 300 block of Kings Highway around 2:30 a.m. in Gloucester County.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke.

The fire spread to the roof and attic.

Officials said everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters spent several hours putting out hot spots once the fire was under control.

The cause is under investigation.