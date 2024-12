Firefighter injured battling flames that started in Southwest Philadelphia liquor store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was hurt battling flames on Wednesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crews were called to the 700 block of South 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say it started as an electrical fire in a liquor store.

It took about an hour to get things under control.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for what are described as minor injuries.