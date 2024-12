Firefighter injured, several people rescued from row home fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured and several people were rescued from a row home fire in Camden, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.

Fire officials say several people were rescued out of a second-floor window and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter sustained a shoulder injury and was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.