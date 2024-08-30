Fisher-Price recalling over 366K dumbbell toys due to potential choking hazard

Part of the recalled toy can come off, posing a potential hazard to infants.

Toy giant Fisher-Price is recalling hundreds of thousands of dumbbell toys due to a potential choking hazard.

The dumbbell toys were included in the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall on Thursday. About 366,200 recalled units were sold in the United States, with another 37,850 sold in Canada.

Fisher-Price states on its recall website that the gray caps on the dumbbell toys can separate, leading to a potential choking hazard for infants. The company recommends taking away recalled toys from kids immediately.

The CPSC states that the dumbbell toys were sold between April 2020 through August 2024 and were part of Fisher-Price's Baby Biceps Gift Set, which includes three additional toys and is marketed as suitable for children ages 3 months and up.

According to Fisher-Price and the CPSC, the dumbbell component features a plastic gray bar and red and orange plastic "weights" with gray caps on each side of the bar. The recalled dumbbell toys bear the model number GJD49 on the back of the kettlebell toy in the gift set.

The toys were manufactured in China and Vietnam and sold in the U.S. at stores nationwide, according to the CPSC. The toys were sold at Buy Buy Baby, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Kohls, Marshalls, Target, TJMaxx and Walmart stores and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com and other websites, retailing for about $18.

Fisher-Price says it has received seven reports of incidents where the gray caps separated from the toy, but has not received any reports of injuries as a result of the incidents.

Customers with the recalled dumbbell toys can reach out to Fisher-Price for a $10 refund on the company's recall website, which also provides instructions on how to dispose of the recalled toys. Fisher-Price says a receipt or proof of purchase is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell toy.

