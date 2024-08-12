Fishtown's beloved ice cream shop Weckerly's gets new owner

A new owner came in to save the shop and continue the spot's legacy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cristina Torres became the new owner of Weckerly's on January 6 of this year, taking over the beloved spot frrom longtime owners Andy and Jenn Satinsky.

After the couple posted they were closing on Instagram, it sparked Torres' interest to run the business.

She says she simply reached out to the couple and with her experience in accounting and consulting and was picked to keep the Weckerly's legacy going.

You'll be able to get scoops of all their most popular flavors and famously known ice cream sandwiches.

Since Torres has been the new owner, she has added six new flavors, catered Jason Kelce's charity event, and plans to create new flavors for the fall.

Weckerly's now sells their ice cream nationally and can also be purchased on the Weckerly's website.

Torres looks forward to revamping the space soon and enjoying the new ownership of Fishtown's favorite ice cream shop.

Website| Instagram| Facebook

9 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123