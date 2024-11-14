Six Flags Great Adventure retiring 2 coasters, including Kingda Ka; announces pair of new coasters

JACKSON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., New Jersey confirmed the long-rumored closure of two of its roller coasters, including the iconic Kingda Ka.

Kingda Ka was ranked as the world's "tallest and fastest coaster" and has delivered more than 12 million rides since 2005, Six Flags said.

Picture: Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., New Jersey AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File

Green Lantern was named as the other coaster that will be retired, Six Flags announced on Thursday.

The Twister and Parachutes will also be removed, and The Sky Way will shut down for "future development," the park said.

New Six Flags Great Adventure coasters in 2025 and 2026

The park said two new coasters will be debuting in the coming years.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity will open in 2025. It's described as "North America's first super boomerang coaster."

Then, in 2026, the park said it will open "an all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster." It has not yet been named.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion," the park's president, Brian Bacica, said in a statement. "These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer."