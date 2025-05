Flames engulf car, gas pump at Montgomery County Phillips 66 station

PENN WYNNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a car fire at a gas station on Thursday in Montgomery County.

Images obtained by Action News showed a charred front end of the car and a melted gas pump.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station on the 1400 block of City Avenue in Penn Wynne.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Lower Merion fire marshal.