Flat Rock Dam project reconnects Manayunk Canal, Schuylkill River for the first time in 75 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Water Department celebrated the completion of the Flat Rock Dam project Thursday.

Action news was there for the ceremony at the dam in Manayunk.

It took nearly three years to complete the project.

It reconnected the Manayunk Canal and Schuylkill River for the first time in 75 years.

Officials say it will ultimately improve local water quality.