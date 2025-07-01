Flyers sign center Christian Dvorak to one-year, $5.4M deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed free agent center Christian Dvorak to a one-year, $5.4 million deal.

Dvorak, 29, spent the past four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. He was drafted 58th in 2014 by the Arizona Coyotes, where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

Dvorak had 12 goals and 21 assists in 82 games last season and made $5.75 million in base salary, the final year of a six-year contract he signed with Arizona in 2018. His previous contract carried a $4.45 million average annual value.

The Flyers had a need at center entering free agency. The 29-year-old should provide insurance for some of their younger players in the middle, like the recently acquired Trevor Zegras.

Dvorak has history with new Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet, having played for him in Arizona.