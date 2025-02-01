Food Fight: Philadelphia vs. KC chefs place a wager on the big game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is hungrier than ever for a win when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Now, some local spots are facing off against Kansas City staples in their own friendly competition.

Pat's King Of Steaks is a classic Philly representation. It starts with sizzling ribeye imported from Australia.

"I love the marbling it looks gorgeous, and you can hear that sizzle as soon as it hits,"

Add fried onions, then CheezWhiz on an Aversa roll.

"It's the original recipe my Uncle Pat made it here across the street in a hotdog stand in 1930. It's still true," says Frank E. Oliveri.

Pats is going toe-to-toe with Joe's Kansas City BBQ.

"If we lose, which is highly unlikely, we're gonna break that three Super Bowl thing will send cheesesteaks for them and their Firehouse," says Oliveri.

Joe's is well versed in smoking meats and trash talk.

"I think it's just our time," said Eric Tadda. "I really hope after we win 3 in a row, maybe we'll give it to somebody else."

If the Eagles win, Philadelphia firefighters will get to try the popular 16-hour smoked brisket.

"Z man Sandwich is a sliced brisket sandwich that we topped with provolone cheese we put two onion rings on top on top of a Kaiser bun," said Tadda.

Back in South Philadelphia, Dante & Luigi's on 10th and Catherine has a friendly wager going as well.

"It is a very friendly competition until next Sunday yes until next Sunday, we'll see about that. We'll see how it works out," said Connie LaRussa.

This time it's Italian Veal Shank, Ossobuco in the trade.

Everything that we make here is homemade," she said. "Veal shank sautéed in flour, olive oil and butter. They come out, and we add all kinds of vegetables."

And V's Italian Ristorante in Kansas City is game.

"The killer is the Demi glaze it's so decadent, so rich. By the time this comes out, it's just falling off the bone. It's just to be to die for," says Greg Hunsucker.