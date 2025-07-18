Former youth coach, government contractor from Cherry Hill charged with child porn possession

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former youth sports coach in Cherry Hill was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives say 50-year-old Robert Cormier was arrested on June 13 in Barrington after barricading himself inside a house.

But it's the search at his home in Cherry Hill that led to more charges, including possession of destructive devices and firearms and manufacturing and distributing controlled dangerous substances.

"Definitely knew something suspicious was going on in that house," said one neighbor.

"There were a lot of cops on the street. There were some undercover. There was the fire department," another neighbor said.

Police responded to Cormier's home on Donahue Avenue, where they found firearms, large capacity magazines, bomb making materials and suspected crystal meth.

Detectives also discovered a bomb disposal robot belonging to the Navy, which was returned.

Some are also concerned about the allegations because Cormier is a former coach for youth sports.

Sources said Cormier also ran a government contracting business inside that location called Erigere Rapidus Solutions, Inc. (ERS). The company's website and phone number are not active, but the Facebook page states it's a security service with experienced employees who have protected high-ranking cabinet members and conducted major crime investigations.

We're waiting to hear back from Cormier's lawyer for comment.

The Navy said he never served in the Navy, and they're looking into why he had that bomb disposal robot.

The Prosecutor's Office also arrested five other South Jersey men in June for crimes related to child sexual abuse material, including the following:

Paul Adcock, 51, of Franklinville

Ronald Aron, 23, of Oaklyn

Nicholas Dean, 30, of Bellmawr

Michael Howard, 30, of Pine Hill