Freight train derails on bridge over the Lehigh River

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A freight train went off the rails in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday afternoon.

It happened on the Hill to Hill Bridge, which crosses over the Lehigh River.

Several cars came off the track.

Fortunately, barriers on the bridge prevented them from plunging into the river.

The train cars were empty.

No injuries were reported.