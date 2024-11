When officers arrived they found two adults had been shot.

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley believe road rage may have led to a double shooting.

It happened on the 1100 block of Fullerton Avenue in Whitehall Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Both were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.