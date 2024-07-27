San Diego Comic-Con is a haven for exclusive merchandise of your favorite shows, movies and characters

From Funko Pops to Loungeflys, these are our favorite Comic-Con exclusives

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is a haven for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

From Funko Pops, to Mondo posters and collectibles, to Loungefly bags, it's unlikely that you'll leave the convention empty-handed.

The SDCC floor is filled with exclusive merchandise.

"At the Funko booth, there's so many great things that happen here. We have a lot of different exclusives like my favorite, Grand Admiral Thrawn," Karissa Marston, a senior marketing manager, explained. The Grand Admiral Thrawn Funko Pop is a limited edition exclusive, with only 3000 developed.

At the Funko Pop Yourself booth, "you can Pop yourself as Wolverine or Deadpool!" You can create an exclusive vinyl figure, decked out in a supersuit of your choosing.

On The Red Carpet spoke to one Funko fan who said she spent around $600 on the Pops. "I'm a hoarder honestly. My husband says the same thing. He supports me though, in everything I do."

At the Hallmark booth, they're offering exclusive "Star Wars" merch. "In 1977, when they didn't expect 'Star Wars' to be so popular, they came out as a cardboard box with a mail-in thing for four figures," said Kevin Dilmore, a senior writer at Hallmark Cards. The figures available at SDCC look remarkably like the retro figures from back in the day!

At Mondo, you can shop posters and collectible figures of your favorite characters.

Loungefly offers booth-exclusive bags, including an adorable, lenticular Spider-man backpack.

The RSVLTS booth features "Star Wars" exclusive clothing.

The RSVLTS booth features "Star Wars" exclusive clothing. Mike Shriner, RSVLTS' director of communications, walked us through some of the offerings, including a "beach day"-themed, playful pattern and an "Episode I" panel design.

Artist Shag showed off some of his exclusive-prints available at the con. "I made six 'Alice in Wonderland' bird prints on wood. I read the book. There were a lot of birds in the book, and I picked six birds and I did sort of the Shag version of those."

At Jazwares, Robert Sevenich walked us through the "Deadpool versus Wolverine battle pack costume. It's going for $100. It's limited to 250 total."

