24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Funnel cloud caught on video in southern Delaware as tornado confirmed in the area

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4:17PM
Video shows funnel cloud swirling in southern Delaware
Video captured by Allison Marvel showed a funnel cloud in Sussex County, Delaware on Monday.

OMAR, Del. (WPVI) -- A funnel cloud was caught on video in southern Delaware on Monday, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down.

According to the NWS, the tornado occurred around 1:16 p.m. along Omar Road west of Pyle Center Road in the community of Omar in Sussex County.

It was described as a "brief, weak tornado" by investigators. Minor tree damage was reported.

Video posted to Facebook by Allison Marvel showed the funnel cloud swirling in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the area at the time, though no tornado warning had been issued.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW