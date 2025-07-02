Funnel cloud caught on video in southern Delaware as tornado confirmed in the area

OMAR, Del. (WPVI) -- A funnel cloud was caught on video in southern Delaware on Monday, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down.
According to the NWS, the tornado occurred around 1:16 p.m. along Omar Road west of Pyle Center Road in the community of Omar in Sussex County.
It was described as a "brief, weak tornado" by investigators. Minor tree damage was reported.
Video posted to Facebook by Allison Marvel showed the funnel cloud swirling in the area.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the area at the time, though no tornado warning had been issued.