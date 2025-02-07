FYI Philly | Black History Month Food, Shopping and Fun

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- We are celebrating Black History Month across the Delaware Valley.

The Tindley Temple has been a landmark in Philadelphia for more than a century.

The menu features classic breakfast and lunch fare including shrimp and grits, fish and grits, chicken and waffles, pancakes, sliders and avocado toast.

The mission behind the menu is to raise money to reopen the soup kitchen which can serve nearly 1,000 people in the fellowship hall next door. They are on track to start serving daily dinners at the soup kitchen in 2025.

Tindley Tea Café | Facebook | Instagram

762 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Rex at the Royal's new culinary director taps into Southern roots

Chef Angie Brown has been cooking for Philadelphians for more than 3 decades. She specializes in Southern food, mainly Creole.

Last spring, she did what would turn out to be a fateful kitchen collaboration at Rex at the Royal. She thought the space was beautiful. Then she saw the restaurant was looking for a new culinary director. So she applied

Rex at the Royal was built in 1919 as The Royal Theater and was legendary in the Black community for cinema and live performances. Angie says her mom, who is now 97, would go there as a child on Sundays for a children's amateur hour.

The restaurant honors that history, and now Angie Brown is helping to write the next chapter.

Rex at the Royal | Facebook |Instagram

1524 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

(267) 319-1366

Delhi St. Bakery crafts Southern Dessert on four wheels

Noah Felder is the proud owner of what he swears is Philly's BEST dessert truck.

The business rose from the pandemic as he took a pivot from a career in computers to baking. He's grown from solo baking to a team of seven and dreams of having dessert trucks across the country.

Noah's dessert truck is located in Germantown and serves sweet treats on Fridays through Sundays.

Delhi St. Bakery| Instagram

5001 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia PA 19144

Remix Living offers one-stop shop for interior design showroom and services

Dominique Calhoun is the owner of design firm Remix Living and says most people think working with an interior designer is out of their reach, but she aims to make the process approachable.

Dominique is a first-gen entrepreneur and is working to expand her mentoring to help more African-Americans enter the design field. Past design clients include former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, and hometown comic Kevin Hart has rented the Remix event space.

Remix Living | Instagram - Design | Instagram - Showroom

4500 Worth Street

L101, L202

Philadelphia, PA 19124

NOOR by Grant Blvd: Luxury Loungewear by women, for women

Kimberly McGlonn, a former Jenkinton teacher who started a sustainable clothing line called Grant Blvd in 2017, is out with a new luxury loungewear collection called NOOR by Grant Blvd.

Inside their workshop in Kensington, a team of women does all of the patterning, cutting and sewing, creating luxury loungewear designed to be both fashionable and functional. The fabrics are sustainable and functional.

NOOR translated from Arabic means the light, and Kimberly says that is at the heart of the company -taking better care of ourselves, each other, and the planet.

NOOR by Grant Blvd | Instagram | Facebook

Roll'n Sk8 is the creation of best friends DJ McFadden and DJ Preston.

The two teach the basics of roller skating like the proper way to fall and eventually dance moves.

They hope people with experience and those who want to learn will come to skate.

Roll'n Sk8| Instagram

500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462