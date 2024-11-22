FYI Philly gets you ready for 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade, holidays in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Franklin Institute celebrating 200 years with brand new experiences

The Franklin Institute was founded in 1824 in Philadelphia to honor the legacy of Benjamin Franklin.

Two centuries later it remains a destination for science and technology education, recognition and inspiration for future generations.

The landmark building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been the home for The Franklin Institute Museum since it opened in 1934.

It was one of the first hands on science museums in the country and remains a leader in that industry of "informal" science education.

Continuing the mission of the Institute since it opened inspiring a passion for learning about science and technology.

In celebration of 200 years the museum is undergoing a modernization project that will reimagine the core galleries that make up the Franklin Institute.

Wondrous Space opened last November as the first part of the project. Body Odyssey and the Hamilton Collections Gallery are the newest additions.

Body Odyssey is the new home for the iconic Giant Heart. The artifact that has been at the museum since 1954 is now surrounded by a larger discussion on whole body health.

The new exhibition features interactives that will take learners inside the field's most groundbreaking technology and aims to inspire new generations of workers in the medical industry.

The Hamilton Collections Gallery is centered around the largest artifact at the Franklin Institute, the Baldwin 60,000 Locomotive.

The new space has brought the museum's vast archives to the public in cases that show of the many treasures.

The inaugural exhibition in the gallery is '200 Stories for 200 Years.' It is a curated collection of the museum's most important pieces since the it opened in 1824.

The Franklin Institute | Facebook | Instagram

222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

The 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade is ready for its 105th year.

Witness the long tradition of balloons, floats, and marching bands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Special guests like Darlene Love will bring Christmas vibes with her hit song "Christmas Baby Please Come Home".

One of "Abbott Elementary's" favorite teachers, Lisa Ann Walter, will join us this year, riding in style on a float.

There will be music for everybody, with performances from The Sharpe Family, Ladies of Chic, Funky Bunch, and the Sugar Hill Gang.

Watch classic holiday performances like "The Nutcracker" by The Philadelphia Ballet and The Walnut Street Theatre's production of Elf.

TV personalities Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest, and Carson Kressley will also make an appearance.

Spend the day with the 6abc crew to experience a magical parade filled with bands, mascots, and holiday cheer.

Philly Cake Lady makes 3-D cakes at 4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes

Anitria Odum started 4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes 11 years ago after a mid-life career change.

The medical field did not inspire her, so she left to find her passion.

In her years as a wedding planner, she says her brides were always asking for specialty cookies.

When she did not know anyone who made them, she set out to learn on her own.

A serendipitous class at a local craft store was focused on cookies, so even though she wanted to do specialty cakes instead, she took the cookie class anyway.

One frustrating night of homework for class led her to online videos, and one after another, she says over time that is the way she learned to decorate cakes.

Since then, she has become an instructor herself, and has legions of regular customers for all of her baked goods, especially the custom 3-D cakes.

The cakes look amazingly realistic, and need to be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

1821 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

215-722-2250

custom cakes: by appointment only

shop hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10:00am-2:00pm

pop-ups: follow social media for dates and locations

Sharing Excess connects those who have extra with those who need more

The Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market is the largest fully enclosed and refrigerated produce terminal in the world, a place where you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables from across the globe.

When vendors have more of a particular item than they can sell, or perhaps produce that's misshapen, they give it to the food rescue organization, Sharing Excess.

Workers inspect each piece of produce. Anything past its prime goes to compost; the rest is packed and prepared for delivery to one of over 300 community organizations that distribute food to communities all over the city.

Evan Ehlers officially founded Sharing Excess in 2018 but the idea took root 2 years earlier when he was a student studying entrepreneurship at Drexel University.

He had 50 leftover meal swipes on his dining account. At the same time, he says he was seeing people suffering from hunger on a daily basis.

So he swiped all of the meals out, loaded them into his car and gave them to people living on the street in Center City.

He also started researching and found "that nearly 38% of the food we produce in the U.S. goes to waste.:

His first step was to convince his classmates to donate their unused meals too.

Then he started connecting with grocery stores to pick up whatever perishable foods hadn't sold that day, and he started calling shelters, churches and other organizations addressing hunger and food insecurity in our area.

Sharing Excess now rescues and re-distributes over a million pounds of food each week, partnering with grocery stores, restaurants and farmers.

Evan credits his mother for his empathy.

A Colombian immigrant who, he says, taught him how important it was to be grateful for what he had.

He describes his parents as beyond proud, and says he is just getting started.

His hope is to expand Sharing Excess nationwide and one day all over the world.

Sharing Excess | Website |Facebook | Instagram

Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market | Website | Facebook |Instagram

6700 Essington Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19153

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker coming to Academy of Music

The holiday classic, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, returns to the Academy of Music on December 6.

Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet, calls the ballet the number one holiday tradition in Philadelphia.

"It's very exciting," says Corella. "The dancers in the Philadelphia Ballet, they're wonderful."

He says that the holiday feeling will overtake you in the theater when you hear the music of The Nutcracker for the first time.

Tchaikovsky's famous score helps tell the story of Marie and her brother, Fritz.

Corella says they're celebrating Christmas with their parents, who are hosting a beautiful party with many guests when Marie's Uncle Drosselmeyer brings a special gift.

"This gift that is a Nutcracker, and Marie falls in love with it completely," says Corella.

But Fritz takes the Nutcracker and breaks it, leaving Marie upset.

Corella says Drosselmeyer kind of fixes it before the party's end, and once the guests leave, Marie goes to bed. That's when everything in the room becomes gigantic, including the Nutcracker.

"Rats, they start to come in, and then the Nutcracker comes in and defends her," he says. "The Mouse King comes in also and tries to attack her."

Once victory is won, the Nutcracker takes Marie to the Land of Candy.

"And that's where they actually get to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, her Cavalier. They get to see all the different dancers from all the different countries," he says.

In the end, Marie returns home.

"And we don't really know if it was a dream or if it was reality," says Corella.

Philadelphia Ballet will perform 30 shows, with $10 tickets on opening night, December 6, and a sensory-friendly performance after Christmas.

Corella says The Nutcracker is a wonderful ballet to share with someone who has never been to the ballet.

"It's magical," he says.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker runs December 6 - 29 at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102