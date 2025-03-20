FYI Philly | Creative side of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out the creative side of Philadelphia.

Sisterfriend Jewelry celebrates friendship and culture. Lisa Maita and Kelli Mercardo are handcrafting jewelry that they say is a celebration of their childhood and Filipino culture. Their business is housed in the Jewelry Trades Building, known as The Neff Building, on Philadelphia's Jewelers Row.

740 Sansom St # 201, Philadelphia, PA 19106

James Beard Foundation Taste America brings Philadelphia's finest chefs together, where you can taste history with whiskey and a tour of Carpenters' Hall. Fourteen chefs and restaurants were honored as semifinalists for this year's awards, and many of those nominees will be hosting an event at The Grand Belle at the Bellvue on March 25.

200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Ensemble Arts Philly and the Schubert Organization announced the hit Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia for the 2025-26 season. There are 13 shows with a combined 27 Tony Awards and a number of Philadelphia premiers.

Downtime Bakery serves sourdough breads, pies and pastries on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia's Mt. Airy section. Husband and wife Dayna Evans and Sam Carmichael opened it together in late 2024. He is the operations director; she's the head baker, focused on using local ingredients, including all organic locally milled flour. The bakery is completely vegetarian and offers vegan and gluten-free items, too.

6624 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Everywhere Manna Bakery pops up, long lines follow. Saif Manna is the baker behind the buzz. He specializes in the Eastern Mediterranean flavors of the Levant region. He says, that his passion for food was sparked, as he watched his two grandmothers cook everything from scratch. Nearly all of his savory pastries are based on his grandma's recipes as well as some of his sweets.

1419 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122