FYI Philly | Self-tanner, food and more!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out some spots that will make your mouth water!

Bro Glo goes from Berks County to Shark Tank, and partners with Mark Cuban. It's a self-tanner - "for the boys. The idea was born just over four years ago when Nalewak was on his honeymoon. Thanks to some viral Tik Tok videos and reinvesting in the start up business they have turned the initial $937 investment into a nationally recognized product.

DaVinci & Yu blends Asian and Italian flavors at new East Passyunk eatery. The idea came as inspiration during a vacation to Italy when owner and chef Marc Grika experienced a restaurant with a similar approach. He knew immediately that he wanted to bring that to Philadelphia. He flipped his current restaurant Flannel into DaVinci & Yu, and went from Southern style fare to his new fusion menu.

Tang's Bakery creates gluten-free treats with Asian-inspired flavors. They bake in small batches and sell out quickly so they advise people to pre-order on Instagram or arrive to the popup early.

The African American Museum of Philadelphia has a new exhibition by Demond Melancon called As Any Means Are Necessary. The artist, based in New Orleans 9th Ward, is a member of the Young Seminole Hunters. He works solely with a needle and thread to create massive glass-beaded pieces. Melancon is part of the Black Masking Culture of New Orleans, a more than two-centuries old tradition. The exhibition runs through July 27.

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine has a new home. Lynh Pham launched Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine after 16 years in the restaurant industry. After four years in a ghost kitchen, doing popups, and buying a food trailer, she now has a permanent home for Angie's at Creekside Market in Elkins Park.

Jim Thorpe Elopements makes wedding planning easy. When Jackie and John Francisco got engaged, they decided to elope, relying on Jim Thorpe Elopement to take care of all of the details, including photography, a cake from a local baker, an officiant, florist and a hair and makeup artist.

Owner of The Peanut Bar takes the business his grandfather started during prohibition into its 101st year. Michael Leifer is the third-generation owner of Jimmie Kramer's The Peanut Bar Restaurant. He says Kramer opened the bar as a speakeasy in 1924 in nearby Wernersville, PA. The bar moved to its current location in Reading, PA in 1933, with Michael's father, Harold Leifer, taking over in the 1950s. He says the restaurant is a place that people find as "a home away from home."

