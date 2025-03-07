FYI Philly | Breweries you'll want to check out!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out some local breweries and unique restaurants.

A Man Full of Trouble reopens as Philadelphia's only active Pre-Revolutionary bar. It's Succession Fermentory's first Philadelphia location, serving the farmhouse style beers created at the brewery in Chester County. The beers are brewed at Stella Lou Farm using locally sourced ingredients. Once the brews are created they are transported to the historic Society Hill tavern. There is also a museum upstairs that is available for tours by appointment only.

A Man Full of Trouble Tavern | Facebook | Instagram

127 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA

Succession Fermentory | Facebook | Instagram

At StellaLou Farm - 428 Leaman Road, Cochranville, PA 19330

Mighty Mick's Gym is where Rocky got his start in the famous series of films based in Philadelphia. The Kensington location for the film is now the place where Lost Time Brewing Company is launching its first tasting room. There are 12 taps featuring a variety of flavors including the house ginger beer. They serve Pennsylvania spirits and food trucks are often on site serving food.

Lost Time Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

2145 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 191224

At Snouts and Stouts Brewing, the love of craft beer and canine companionship blend seamlessly. Founder Daniella Morrow has always been passionate about both, leading her to create a unique brewery where customers can enjoy quality beers alongside their furry friends. Her three dogs have inspired the brewery's staple beers, with each brew carrying a special name. As a special tribute, every pet that inspires a beer gets their name and photo added to a dedicated wall in the brewery.

Snouts and Stouts Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

300 Unit B 12th St, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Hannah K Cafe is mixing things up with Vietnamese and American breakfast classics. It is named after Huyen 'Chef Thai' Dinh and her brother Thai Xuan Dinh's niece Hannah. The bright corner location in Point Breeze is open every day from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Hannah K Cafe | Instagram

1200 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

215-666-8150

Philly native James Nardone is the chef and owner of the Fishtown restaurant Elma. The concept was inspired by his grandmother and takes a modern approach to the Italian cuisine he grew up eating. The intimate space seats 16 people while offering a seasonal, five-course, pre-fixed menu. Every third Sunday, Elma transforms into Palace, serving their version of the Philly favorite, cheesesteaks.

Elma| Instagram

431 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

TingTing's in Chinatown brings casual cafe vibes Hong Kong style. It's the latest venture for Dan Tsao, who is a well-known businessman in Chinatown and the founder of ethnic newspapers, including the Chinese Metro Weekly. TingTing's Cafe is named after his wife, serving Asian fusion dishes in the style of casual Hong Kong cafes.

Ting Ting's Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

125 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-827-0125