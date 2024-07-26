FYI Philly's sneak peek at shows coming to Broadway in Philadelphia this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, the stars of Broadway are taking center stage.
We've got a backstage pass to the shows Ensemble Arts Philly is bringing to Philadelphia for the 2024-25 season.
We also look at the upcoming season for The Philadelphia Orchestra.
Ensemble Arts Philly welcomes Rhubarb Hospitality to concession areas
Rhubarb Hospitality Collection by Oak View Group is the newest addition to Ensemble Arts Philly.
The group will be in charge of concessions for all of the Broadway shows and orchestra concerts across all venues.
They debuted at the dedication of the Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center of Performing Arts.
The concessions will cover snacks and drinks and in the fall they plan to expand with a café, restaurant, and bar.
2024-25 ENSEMBLE ARTS PHILLY SHOW LINEUP
Les Misérables
August 27-September 8, Academy of Music
The Book of Mormon
October 1-6, Academy of Music
Hamilton
October 29-November 23, Academy of Music
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
November 26-December 1, Miller Theater
MJ The Musical
January 8-19, 2025, Academy of Music
Come From Away
February 4-9, 2025, Academy of Music
Riverdance
April 18-20, 2025, Miller Theater
Some Like It Hot
May 21-June 1, 2025, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre
The Wiz
June 3-15, 2025, Academy of Music
Life of Pi
July 15-27, 2025, Academy of Music
For more information on Ensemble Arts Philly's 2024-2025 Broadway series, visit: EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.