Garden of Health Inc. Food Bank connects nutrition to people with dietary restrictions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Carol Bauer's daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease, her concern for the health of others led to the creation of her own resource.

They not only provide food for families, but also are a resource to other pantries.

Their goal is to create a greater circulation of produce, allergen friendly food and gluten free food in their area.

For more information, check out their website.