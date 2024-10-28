The Gas Lamp is where hotel meets Airbnb

The Gas Lamp is a niche option for those who want the flexibility and privacy of an Airbnb while getting the quality and consistency of a hotel.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Check-in at the Gas Lamp Hotel is a virtual experience with no physical front desk.

There are five hotel rooms, each designed to feel like a private apartment.

Owner and Operator Scott Yesner says it's a niche option for those who want the flexibility and privacy of an Airbnb or VRBO, while getting the quality and consistency of a hotel.

Yesner is one of five partners in the project, which includes Wendell Holland, a Philadelphia-based designer and a new cast member on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, returning to abc this season.

The decor leans into the building's history.

For more than a century, it was the Austrian Gas Lamp Company, owned by the Newton Gold family.

Each of the rooms celebrates a pioneer in the lighting industry.

The Edison Suite is the hotel's crown jewel-a three bedroom suite named for inventor Thomas Edison.

With a full kitchen and an open loft space with a king sized bed and soaking tub, Yesner says they envision bridal parties here.

The mezzanine loft with an overlook to the living room was designed for picture-taking.

The Adams Room, overlooking 2nd Street and Elfreth's Alley, is named for Maude Adams, an actress and stage designer who revolutionized lighting for the theater stage.

The Latimer overlooks the hotel courtyard and celebrates Lewis Latimer, an African American inventor who worked on advancements to filament lightbulbs.

There's the Tesla Guest Room, honoring Nikola Tesla and the Davy, paying tribute to British chemist Sir Humphrey Davy who, in the early 1800s, invented the Davy Lamp for coal miners.

Book the hotel for a special event and you get the Davy room, the outdoor courtyard and a speakeasy style bar in the basement.

The hotel partners plan to add a neighborhood juice bar to the first floor, and because they are still in soft launch mode, they're offering discounted room rates through November 15th.

There's an Open House November 1st from 5-9 p.m.

140 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106