Delco contractor allegedly scammed residents out of thousands of dollars

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Darby Borough took a contractor in to custody on Friday while he was in the middle of a job.

George Cook, 42, was charged with home improvement fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property while operating under his business called GC's Contracting.

One resident said Cook was renovating her basement. She paid him more than $12,000 so far. Now she's left with an unfinished basement and bathroom.

"I pay good money. I want it done. It should have been done a long time ago," she said.

The homeowner, who only identified herself as Madeline, said this isn't the first time Cook delayed construction and took her money. Last year, she paid him $5,600 to fix her deck, but he stopped showing up. Regretfully, she gave him another chance.

"He promised me it was going to be daily work," said Madeline.

Laverne Tolbert, who lives on Spruce Street, said she was also scammed after paying Cook about $5,000 to repair her driveway, deck and backyard in June. She said he worked for about a week, and then stopped answering her calls.

"I'm looking at a liability," said Tolbert as she described her porch. "This wood right here, I'm not even a contractor, and I know this is wrong. I have two small grandkids, and I'm not even 100 lbs soaking wet. If I moved the wrong way on that porch, I'm coming down," she said.

Tolbert said that as she searches for a new contractor, she worries others will be targeted.

Cook is also facing the same charges in Media and Upper Gwynedd.

"He needs to be held accountable because if he does get out, he will do this again," said Tolbert.

Police said Cook's bail was set at 10% of $10,000.

"I am troubled by the recent decision to issue low bail to a defendant who is already out on bail for a prior theft charge and now faces additional allegations," said Darby Borough Chief Joseph Gabe. "This individual has shown a pattern of disregard for the law, and there are victims who continue to be impacted by these crimes."

At least six victims from different towns contacted Darby police on Friday.

Gabe urges all victims to contact their local police department to file a report.