Memorabilia from Gillian's Wonderland Pier up for auction

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The world of Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City can live on forever in your home.

The site of the park may be turning into a hotel but some of its most memorable artifacts are up for auction.

You can buy a boat full of pirates from the Wonderland's Canyon Falls. The whole set will run you about $3,500.

Also for sale is a smiling scorpion from the park's haunted house, as well as a group of figures known as "beach people."

If that's not enough, you can also own a figure of a man bathing in a log flume.

The suds and seaweed to cover him up are included.