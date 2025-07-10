24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Girl, 11, suffers significant injuries while handling firework: Source

BySharrie Williams and 6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 10, 2025 9:24PM
Girl, 11, suffers serious injuries while handling firework: Source
Girl, 11, suffers serious injuries while handling firework: Source

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl suffered significant injuries during an apparent incident involving a firework in Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the 1700 block of North Bailey Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

According to sources, the girl was believed to be playing with a firework in a bedroom when it exploded, which caused injuries to her hand.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. There was no further word on her condition.

The bomb squad is en route to the home to ensure there are no other fireworks inside.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW