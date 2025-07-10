Girl, 11, suffers significant injuries while handling firework: Source

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl suffered significant injuries during an apparent incident involving a firework in Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the 1700 block of North Bailey Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

According to sources, the girl was believed to be playing with a firework in a bedroom when it exploded, which caused injuries to her hand.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. There was no further word on her condition.

The bomb squad is en route to the home to ensure there are no other fireworks inside.

