Pizza delivery driver assaulted, carjacked by juvenile in Gloucester Twp.: Police

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township, Camden County arrested a juvenile suspect accused of carjacking and assaulting a pizza delivery driver.

It happened on Sunday, around 7:46 p.m., at the Millbridge Apartments complex.

Police say the suspect placed an order and then assaulted the male driver upon delivery to the front porch.

According to investigators, the juvenile pretended to search his pockets for money, then punched the victim and took off in his car.

The suspect crashed the vehicle into two other cars while trying to flee.

Police say the juvenile was arrested in the area of Emerson Court after a brief foot pursuit. He is being charged with robbery, carjacking, motor vehicle theft, and other offenses.

No injuries were reported in the incident.