Glow lights up South Jersey for first Halloween Drive-through experience

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Spooky Speedway is a brand-new attraction from the Glow team that made headlines last year for winning The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The 1.2-mile drive-through event features more than nine million addressable lights synchronized to an evolving Halloween playlist that you can listen to on your car radio as you make your way.

The abandoned TD Bank parking lot has been transformed into a Route 66-themed journey with notable towns along the way transformed to fit the spooky season.

The event runs through November 2.

Glow Spooky Speedway | Facebook | Instagram

217 Berlin - Cross Keys Road, Washington Township, NJ 08081