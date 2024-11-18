Go inside Jaffa Bar, the newest restaurant from Michael Solomonov

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jaffa Bar is the latest dining opening from Michael Solomonov and his restaurant group CookNSolo.

The Old Kensington eatery is set in a historic firehouse that dates to the 1850s.

Outside a giant tower is reminiscent of the famous port city the restaurant is named after.

Inside, the modern dining room also features elements of the coastal city in Tel Aviv.

The menu is the final nod to the historic Jaffa, with flavors that capture the essence of the town's influences from around the world.

There is a raw bar and, for the first time, a CookNSolo restaurant will be serving shellfish.

There are more than two dozen cocktails on the drink menu and two floors to experience inside the restaurant.

Jaffa Bar | Instagram

1625 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122