Gorilla kisses baby at Columbus Zoo in heartwarming video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A video originally posted on TikTok shows a gorilla making a kissing gesture toward a newborn at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.

The video, titled "Gorilla kisses for baby Noah," was posted by Hannah Pearson, the baby's mother. She and her husband took their children to visit the gorilla exhibit.

The video shows Pearson holding her two-month-old baby, Noah, up to the glass to see the gorilla. The animal carefully observed the baby and eventually made what appeared to be a kissing gesture toward him.

Other zoo visitors cheered in amazement.