Man dies after attempting illegal BASE jump at the Grand Canyon, National Park Service says

A man died after attempting an illegal BASE jump in the Grand Canyon in Arizona, officials said Friday.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report around 7:30 a.m. local time Thursday of a visitor who had attempted a BASE jump from Yavapai Point on the south rim of the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said.

"Park rangers responded and located the body of a deceased male approximately 500 feet below the rim, along with a deployed parachute," NPS said in a statement.

The body of the BASE jumper was recovered Friday morning. The victim was transported by helicopter to the rim and then brought to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, which is conducting an investigation into the incident along with NPS.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification, NPS said. No further information was released.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. The recreational sport involves jumping from a fixed object and using a parachute to descend to the ground.

The "high-risk activity" is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park, NPS said.

The incident comes a day after a 20-year-old man accidentally fell 400 feet to his death from a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon, officials said.